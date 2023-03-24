Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down in north Texas as a storm system moving eastward threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Wise County, Texas, Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the tornado struck near the county line separating Wise and Parker counties Friday morning. Powell said authorities were just beginning to assess the damage and he had no reports of injuries. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said investigators will determine whether a tornado is confirmed. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has forecast severe weather Friday with possible tornadoes in eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

