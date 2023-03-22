Canada lawmaker quits Trudeau’s party amid China allegations

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian lawmaker is leaving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party after a media report raised questions about his dealings with China. The report Wednesday comes amid an investigation into allegations of Chinese meddling in Canada’s elections. Member of Parliament Han Dong said late Wednesday that the report quoting anonymous sources was an attack on his reputation and his loyalty to Canada. The report alleged Dong suggested to China’s consul general in Toronto in 2021 that the opposition Conservatives would benefit if Beijing released two Canadians accused of espionage. Dong says he did talk to the diplomat but contends the report’s characterization of the conversation is “absolutely untrue.” Dong says he will sit in Parliament as an independent.

