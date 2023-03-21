‘Winnie the Pooh’ film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas

HONG KONG (AP) — Public screenings in Hong Kong of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh have been scrapped, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city. Film distributor VII Pillars Entertainment announced on Facebook that the release of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” on Thursday had been canceled with “great regret” in Hong Kong and neighboring Macao. It did not elaborate. For many residents, the Winnie the Pooh character is a playful taunt of China’s President Xi Jinping, and Chinese censors in the past had banned social media searches for the bear. In 2018, another film featuring the bear character was reportedly denied a release in China. The film’s pull in Hong Kong has prompted concern on social media over the territory’s shrinking freedoms.

