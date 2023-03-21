Pence seeks ‘common sense’ Social Security, Medicare reform

Former Vice President Mike Pence is calling for “common sense and compassionate solutions” to reform entitlement programs and the nation’s debt burden. Pence suggested changes to Social Security and Medicare programs hurtling toward insolvency but did not offer specifics. Pence spoke Tuesday at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. What to do with the programs as they close in on projected insolvency dates has emerged as a dividing line among the Republicans seeking or considering to seek to lead their party. Pence’s ideas line up somewhat with GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley but diverge from former President Donald Trump.

