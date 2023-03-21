Judge to resentence man convicted after officer shot friend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge is holding a new sentencing hearing Tuesday for a man who was convicted of felony murder when a police officer killed his friend during a reported shootout. LaKeith Smith was 15 years old when an officer shot and killed his friend when the teens were caught burglarizing homes in Millbrook. Smith was convicted under Alabama’s felony murder law, which holds someone liable for murder if they participate in a felony that results in someone’s death. He was sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison. A judge is holding a a new sentencing hearing after ruling Smith’s original lawyer failed to present possible mitigating evidence about his home life and mental health.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.