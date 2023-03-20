House GOP demands info from NY prosecutor about Trump case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — House Republicans are rallying to the defense of former President Donald Trump before his possible indictment. The Republican chairmen of three committees demanded that the Manhattan district attorney who is investigating Trump provide information about the case. Republicans asked for testimony as well as documents and copies of any communications with the Justice Department. The request suggested that Republicans intend to use the powers of their House majority to defend Trump as he mounts a second run for president. Both Bragg and the Justice Department seemed unlikely to respond to the request, given that prosecutors generally do not divulge information about active criminal cases.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

