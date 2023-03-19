Man stabbed to death on a carousel at a German funfair

BERLIN (AP) — Officials have shut down a large funfair in western Germany after a man was stabbed to death on a carousel Saturday night. Police said the 31-year-old victim and another unknown man got into a fight while riding a carousel at the fair in Münster, a city of around 300,000. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the victim died on the scene. Police are still searching for the suspect and another man who was with him at the time of the attack, both of whom fled.

