Japan PM Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan in India
By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Group of Seven major industrial nations summit in May. He’s later expected to announce a new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Kishida met Modi in New Delhi during his two-day trip to India. The plan is a Tokyo-led initiative aimed at curbing China’s growing assertiveness in the region expected to include Japan’s support for human development in maritime security, a provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment and other infrastructure cooperation. India says ties with Japan are key to stability in the region. India, Japan, the United States and Australia make up the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad.