I-96 reopens in Michigan after 150-vehicle pileup; 16 hurt

PORTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A stretch of interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving 150 vehicles in whiteout conditions that sent 16 people to hospitals. Interstate 96 in Michigan’s Ionia County reopened Saturday night, several hours after the pileup in the eastbound lanes near Portland, a city more than 100 miles northwest of Detroit. Michigan State Police officials said they closed both eastbound and westbound lanes just after 5 p.m. on Saturday after the pileup. Authorities tweeted Sunday afternoon that 16 people were transported to a hospital but there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

