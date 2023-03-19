Central African Republic rebels storm mine; 9 Chinese killed

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A local official in Central African Republic says nine Chinese nationals have been killed in attack blamed on rebels. The ambush on Sunday took place near the town of Bambari at the Chimbolo gold mine. The mayor of nearby Bambari said the gunmen attacked around 5 a.m. and overpowered the site’s security guards. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion fell on the Coalition of Patriots for Change which is active in the area. Central African Republic remains one of the poorest countries in the world despite its vast mineral wealth of gold and diamonds among others. A myriad of rebel groups have operated with impunity across the embattled country over the past decade.

