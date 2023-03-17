Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days — not 120

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief called its extension crucial to ensuring global food supplies and keeping prices from spiraling. Russia’s U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal – but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia’s briefing to the U.N. Security Council Friday reinforced the Kremlin’s insistence on reducing the duration of the deal to hold out for changes on how the package is working. Nebenzia says the U.N. has failed to enable shipments of Russian fertilizer and sanctions should be lifted.

