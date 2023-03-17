New Mexico opts for veto power on spent nuclear fuel debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has signed legislation that calls for banning the storage of spent nuclear fuel in New Mexico, unless the state provides its consent first. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill late Friday after it cleared its final legislative hurdle following a debate on the House floor. Democratic lawmakers have been raising concerns that opening the door to waste from commercial nuclear power plants around the U.S. would result in New Mexico becoming the nation’s dumping ground. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the bill. They say it challenges longstanding federal authority over nuclear safety matters and will lead to costly new court challenges.

