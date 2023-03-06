Skip to Content
today at 10:41 PM
Published 10:46 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC mens hoops competes for Region I title, Cibola and Yuma baseball battle, and Yuma Catholic cross country runner commits to next level

Matadors mens basketball looks for revenge against Cochise, Cibola and Yuma baseball battle it out, and a Yuma Catholic cross country runner commits to the next level

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western mens basketball competes for the Region I title, Cibola and Yuma baseball take on each other, and a Shamrocks Cross Country runner signs to a DI program, all in Monday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

