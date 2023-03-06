Board of Supervisors side with Foothills residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A packed house at Monday's Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, with many Foothills residents objecting to a rezoning project within the area.

And after over a three-hour meeting, a decision was made, leaving Foothills residents with a sense of relief.

A few minor amendments did pass, but the major rezoning cases that Foothills residents were opposed to did not.

Granite Yuma LLC requested to rezone a large area of desert land near avenue 14E.

And while Granite Yuma did not specify any plans, they noted that Yuma has a shortage of workforce housing.

Although the rezoning did not pass at this time, County Supervisor Darren Simmons says he hopes the developer comes back with the answers that the people are wanting, to the questions.

He says that was the biggest thing, was the unknown factor in this decision.