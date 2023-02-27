Law enforcement warns community about ‘Xylazine’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Criminal drug networks are cutting fentanyl with a new substance called Xylazine.

It's being called the "Zombie drug", as it makes users drowsy and causes the skin to rot. The new drug that is hitting the streets is Xylazine.

This substance is used to sedate cows and horses and has a fatal effect on humans.

Law enforcement around the country is seeing new overdose cases.

Tania Pavlak, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Specialist says “we haven’t seen any cases in Yuma yet we are preparing."

Parents are encouraged to speak to their children.

Pavlak wants to encourage parents to speak to their children and “let them know the facts that it's very deadly you never know what one pill can contain and it could be fatal.”

According to the Yuma County Medical Examiner’s Office, so far this year there have been five fentanyl-related deaths.