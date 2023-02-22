Brush fire continues to burn overnight

UPDATE: The fire made its way towards a packing shed area and is also along Interstate 8.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire is still ongoing around the west of Drew Road and the area of Fig Lagoon.

On Tuesday, February 21, a brush fire started around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. across Fig Lagoon.

The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services said they evacuated people from the Rio Bend RV and Golf Resort due to the wind.

According to the battalion fire chief, the fire was 95 percent contained and was called again Wednesday, February 22 due to another alarm of the fire still ongoing.

The biggest challenge for the fire department is the winds because they don't know if the winds are going to change direction and go toward the Rio Bend RV and Golf Resort and Storms Crossing RV Park.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Please avoid Drew Road in the meantime.