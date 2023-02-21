Rep. Grijalva to visit Somerton ahead of House GOP Judiciary’s Yuma visit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva will visit the southern border near Somerton, Arizona.

Per a press release, Grijalva will visit the Somerton area on Thursday, February 23. However, Grijalva's visit will coincide with the GOP House Judiciary Committee's trip to Yuma.

During his Somerton trip, Grijalva will visit the Regional Center for Border Health, tour the new Somerton High School, and meet with Somerton City Manager Louie Galaviz.

Grijalva will also discuss regional investments and modernizing Port of Entry.

“Border communities are facing humanitarian and economic challenges and the GOP House Judiciary hysteria over the border isn’t helping anyone,” said Rep. Grijalva.

“Jim Jordan and his entire entourage have made careers jumping up and down on national television, crying wolf. This visit exemplifies the House GOP approach of performative politics. For those that live in the borderlands, and are from here, know that we’ve been working together to address the border and economic issues in our communities before they got here and will continue to after they leave. I hope the GOP Judiciary members on their visit take a step outside of their bubble, listen to the people of the border, and come to the realization that we should work together to address what’s happening in a serious and productive manner, but I expect that they’ll continue to beat the same old fearmongering drum.”