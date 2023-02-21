President Biden visits Poland and meets with Polish President

WARSAW, Pola. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and President Andrzej Duda held a bilateral meeting Tuesday. The two presidents discussed the ongoing support of Ukraine as it marks one year since the Russian invasion.

President Biden aims to ramp up collective support for Ukraine, as well as bolster NATO’s deterrence.

At the beginning of his remarks, Duda thanked Mr. Biden for visiting Ukraine, saying it sent a very strong message. He also thanked the U.S. for its continued support of Poland as an ally. He then highlighted how Poland is supporting the war efforts and taking in Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes.

During his remarks, President Biden thanked Poland for its work in helping Ukraine and all that has been done to heighten security in the region. Mr. Biden also took the time to tell Duda about his Catholic upbringing and how he grew up in a partially Polish neighborhood in Delaware.

After wrapping his remarks, President Biden did not answer shouted questions asking for his reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech.