today at 5:29 PM
Portions of Interstate 8 closed due to emergency

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High winds hit the Desert Southwest, already shutting down portions of Interstate 8 for high-profile vehicles like semis.

The California Highway Patrol said two big rigs overturned just west of state route 98.

No word on the condition of either driver but crews are on their way.

Meanwhile, Interstate 8 from Jacumba to Ocotillo is shut down both east and westbound until further notice for all high-profile vehicles.

Other vehicles can still drive on Interstate 8 but winds are expected to pick up even more between Tuesday, February 21 to Wednesday, February 22.

We would recommend not to go on the road if you don't have to.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

