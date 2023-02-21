Skip to Content
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:40 PM

Police standoff on 24th street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department said it had to close off parts of a busy street during a standoff.

You could see the police activity Monday, February 20 during the evening on 24th Street and First Avenue.

Even a helicopter flying overhead.

Police say they detained a man with mental health issues who tends to run around and throw rocks to vehicles that pass by.

He was taken to a mental institution for further treatment.

Yuma Police say he can't be arrested due to this medical condition.

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

Abraham Retana

