Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 8:02 PM
Published 8:36 PM

Eating Disorder Awareness week begins next Monday

KYMA

Eating disorders remain a widespread problem in Yuma and across Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Institute of Mental Health says about nine percent of the U.S. population has an eating disorder.

Then there is Bulimia which is a state where you consume food, and then you want to immediately purge the food.

The third disorder is binge eating, which encompasses both of the above.

Yuma Regional Medical Center offers a variety of different resources to help identify, diagnosis, and treat eating disorders.

For more information, visit the Yuma Regional Medical Center website HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content