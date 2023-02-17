Study: Air pollution may cause depression

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – If you're feeling a little bit down, it may help to move somewhere with cleaner air.

It's not always that easy, but scientists believe they have found a link between air pollution and depression.

The massive study of almost nine million people looked at Medicare recipients who are least 65 years old.

It found that those who lived in areas with high levels of air pollution were more likely to experience depression.

Even low levels of pollution were associated with a higher risk of late-onset depression.

The association was higher among poorer people, which could be because they are also exposed to other stressors.

Most of the participants were white, so it's unclear if the results would be similar among diverse populations.

The study was published in "Jama Open Network."