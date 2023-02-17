Hank Day’s celebration parade on Foothills Blvd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Foothills Rotary is getting ready to celebrate one of the Foothills' founders.

The Hank Day's parade is to honor Hank Schechert's legacy.

50 floats will march through Foothills Boulevard on Saturday, February 18.

"And I'm very pleased to say that after the pandemic I can actually have a band and the Gila Ridge marching band will be leading the parade," said Doreen Caldwell from the Yuma Foothills Rotary.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will be going through Foothills Boulevard from 47th Street to South Frontage Road.