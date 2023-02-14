Skip to Content
YPD offers reward for information on unsolved arson cases

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You can earn some cash by helping the Yuma Police Department solve four arson cases.

The crimes happened over a period of two years, in different parts of the city.

Police say the suspect or suspects are still on the loose.

"We had three in 2021 and one last year in 2022, there is a reward from the Yuma Southwest Contractor Association that is putting up the money for this reward, it's a $31,000 reward," said Yuma Police Department Public Information Officer Christina Fernandez.

If you have any information, call the Yuma Police Department at 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

