Local organization supports teen girls dealing with mental health

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control published a new report citing teen girls experiencing record levels of violence, sadness, and suicide risk.

The data states nearly three in five U.S. teen girls felt sad, or hopeless.

The Girl Scouts for the Yuma region said it’s working closely to raise awareness and help keep our local teen girls on the right track.

“We always celebrate our sisters' wins and support each other. So I really believe that these groups help girls to develop that strong sense of self and group togetherness so that they can work as a team," said April Glass from the Girl Scouts for the Yuma region.

The organization shared how parents should pay close attention and reach out for help.

“We are very vigilant and watch for visual cues to see if anyone is struggling and then we either have a conversation with a member, that girl scout to see if we can try to get them to talk and reach out to our parents and our resources,” said Glass.

Glass also said there's a benefit to girls building a support system.

“Knowing that they have a support system keeps them grounded and gives them someone to talk to," continued Glass.

The survey has been conducted every other year for three decades, which includes more than 170 thousand high school students in the U.S.