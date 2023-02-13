U.S. Task Force: More BP screenings during pregnancy

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – A government task force is recommending more screening for high blood pressure during pregnancy.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released a draft recommendation online Tuesday for public comment.

The task force is urging doctors monitor blood pressure during pregnancy as a screening tool for hypertensive disorders.

Experts say the medical condition can sometimes go undiagnosed or untreated.

New research shows hypertension is often higher among older, black, American Indian, and Alaska native women.

The task force says while blood pressure is often measured during pre-natal visits, measurement at every doctor's appointment would be beneficial.