Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:30 AM
Published 12:46 PM

AWC hosts open mic and artists’ showcase in Parker

MGN

PARKER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Science Fiction students and the Creative Writing School from Arizona Western College (AWC) will host their sixth annual Open Mic and Artists’ Showcase.

The event will be at the Parker Learning Center at 1109 Geronimo Ave from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Watercolorist and urban sketches Michael Feather will feature their work at the event.

Along with writers, musicians, dancers, comics, and spoken-word artists of all types are welcome to participate and can perform four to six-minute performances.

But pre-registration is recommended due to limited performance slots.

“Our intention with this event is to provide an opportunity for artists from the college and community to gather and share their work in a safe, affirming environment,” said Professor of English David Kern in a press release.

For more information or to register to perform, you can contact Professor David Kern at 928-317-5881 or email him at David.Kern@azwestern.edu.

Open-mic-poster-mockupDownload
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content