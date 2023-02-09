AWC hosts open mic and artists’ showcase in Parker

PARKER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Science Fiction students and the Creative Writing School from Arizona Western College (AWC) will host their sixth annual Open Mic and Artists’ Showcase.

The event will be at the Parker Learning Center at 1109 Geronimo Ave from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Watercolorist and urban sketches Michael Feather will feature their work at the event.

Along with writers, musicians, dancers, comics, and spoken-word artists of all types are welcome to participate and can perform four to six-minute performances.

But pre-registration is recommended due to limited performance slots.

“Our intention with this event is to provide an opportunity for artists from the college and community to gather and share their work in a safe, affirming environment,” said Professor of English David Kern in a press release.

For more information or to register to perform, you can contact Professor David Kern at 928-317-5881 or email him at David.Kern@azwestern.edu.