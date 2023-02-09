AWC career expo offers students opportunities

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students and parents learned about the opportunities Arizona Western College (AWC) and other schools offer to continue with their higher education.

The AWC San Luis campus informed students how to earn a Bachelor's degree and how to transfer to other universities.

"There are students we invited to come parent can also benefit by getting the information about the options they have in the community, students who are currently at AWC or planning to come they also benefit because they get to see the programs we offer here in the community," said AWC Academic Advisor Maria Guzman.

The goal is to reach out not only to current 'Matadors' students but other students who are about to graduate from high schools throughout Yuma County.