CBS 13 SPORTS: Lendeborg nation’s best at getting rebounds, AWC hoops takes the court, Yuma Catholic football LOI’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Men's Basketball standout Yaxel Lendeborg talks about why he thinks he's leading the nation in rebounds, both Matadors hoops squads return to The House, and two Yuma Catholic football players commit to playing at the next level for the same school, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.