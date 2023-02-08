Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:59 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Lendeborg nation’s best at getting rebounds, AWC hoops takes the court, Yuma Catholic football LOI’s

Arizona Western's Yaxel Lendeborg talks about his skill on the boards as the Mats play back in The House, and Yuma Catholic football teammates will be heading to the next level together

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Men's Basketball standout Yaxel Lendeborg talks about why he thinks he's leading the nation in rebounds, both Matadors hoops squads return to The House, and two Yuma Catholic football players commit to playing at the next level for the same school, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content