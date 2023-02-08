CBS 13 SPORTS: Lendeborg nation’s best at getting rebounds, AWC hoops takes the court, Yuma Catholic football LOI’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Men's Basketball standout Yaxel Lendeborg talks about why he thinks he's leading the nation in rebounds, both Matadors hoops squads return to The House, and two Yuma Catholic football players commit to playing at the next level for the same school, all in Wednesday's sportscast.