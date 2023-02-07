VIDEO: Anti-abortion protestor climbs Chase tower

(NBC) - A man attempts to climb the outside of the Chase Tower today in downtown Phoenix.

An anti-abortion protester in Arizona climbed to the top of Chase Tower in Phoenix Tuesday where he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Marion Deschamps is known on social media as "Pro-Life Spiderman," he said online that the climb was to raise money.

A call about his climb came in Tuesday morning, and rescue crews set up on the roof and ground floor of the building almost immediately.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said it was a "stupid moe" that could have been fatal and put not only himself in risk but firefighters and anyone walking below.

He added the crew was in constant communication with Deschamps and was ready to jump into action at any moment.

Keller said there are controlled environments in the area to climb but not this tower.