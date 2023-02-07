Supervisors announce Lithium Valley incentives

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Lithium Valley incentives were discussed on Tuesday by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to promote new developments and new manufacturing in the Valley.

The Imperial County Board provided an update on lithium and hopes they can work to create a greater partnership with the state and federal government.

The board also laid out some of the incentives.

Some of which include a capital infrastructure investment program for local businesses.

"In the same token when want to invite we want to encourage lithium users to come to our region in the from of battery manufacture catheter manufacturing," said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Ryan Kelley.

Lithium producers and users will be eligible to receive $50 per metric ton of local lithium.

“This will also equal to a million dollars per year for 20 thousand metric tons per year of usage," said Kelley.

The board also requested state assistance including a Go-biz tax credit for lithium.