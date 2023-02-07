IRS preventing tax scams

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tax season has arrived but unfortunately with it also comes scammers trying to take your money.

"A new trend lately is return preparers are creating fake businesses putting those on the tax return and it gets a bigger refund but if the IRS audits you and you can't verify those business expenses you will end up paying more money and taxes," said IRS Special Agent Brian Watson.

There are also some tax credits that could delay your refund.

"The earn income tax credit and the additional child credit the ability for us to verify information it doesn't go out until mid February or later," said IRS Special Agent Katharine Myers.

It's important you do your taxes with certified tax preparers so you don't fall into potential scams with "ghost preparers."

"Often times those individuals do something unfair as adding a fake business or adding an additional dependent or something to try to increase your refund that you may not know about and obtain that refund," said Myers.

Keep in mind that the IRS will not call you on the phone to ask for payments, or personal information.

For more information you can go to IRS.gov.