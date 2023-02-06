Sixth officer terminated in Tyre Nichols death

(CNN) - Former officer Preston Hemphill is the latest in a string of firings connected to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Hemphill who had been with the Memphis Police Department since 2018 was assigned to the scorpion unit.

He's seen on video from his body camera tasing Tyre Nichols after he was pulled out from his car.

Hemphill can be heard saying "I hope they stopped his expletive."

"I think the very first thing you do is uh fire the officer that it has or that represents the epitome of what's wrong with police departments and that is the idea that excessive forces come in place."

Hemphill's termination was necessary said Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley.

Smiley and other city leaders are looking to bring changes to the police department when it comes to use of force transparency and more.

Now I'm waiting on District Attorney Steve Mulroy to bring charges against this officer

Hemphill's attorney, Lee Gerald says his client will quote, continue to cooperate with authorities as the investigation continues

Multiple points in the video there are times when respondents are standing not offering care, not offering treatment.

In Nashville Friday, the State Board of Emergency Medical Services suspended the licenses of Jamychal Sandridge and Robert long two former Memphis Fire EMTs.

An Attorney for the Department of Health says they didn't help Nichols for at least 19 minutes while Nichols was in distressed against a police car and on the ground that night.

This is egregious behavior for any human being and this is not a reflection of ems in the state of Tennessee.

The attorney says neither EMT examined Tyre, checked his vital signs, or administered oxygen or an IV, which they are trained to do.

The board found both also violated Tennessee code through their actions.