Skip to Content
News
By
February 1, 2023 10:43 PM
Published 10:48 PM

CBS 13 SPORTSCAST: Imperial Tigers football makes several commitments to the next level, Cibola girls soccer takes on Kofa on senior night, Yuma wresting programs meet in San Luis

Imperial football sends several players off to the college level, Cibola girls soccer heads to Irv Pallack Stadium, the best of high school wrestling in Yuma meets out in San Luis, all in Wednesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Tigers football celebrates six of its players committing to play for colleges, Cibola girls soccer looks to spoil Kofa's senior night, and local wrestling programs meet in San Luis, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content