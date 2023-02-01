CBS 13 SPORTSCAST: Imperial Tigers football makes several commitments to the next level, Cibola girls soccer takes on Kofa on senior night, Yuma wresting programs meet in San Luis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Tigers football celebrates six of its players committing to play for colleges, Cibola girls soccer looks to spoil Kofa's senior night, and local wrestling programs meet in San Luis, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

