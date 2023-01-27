Yuma County’s marathon getting ready to take off

Residents and guests of Yuma County are starting to prepare their legs for quite the journey

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Runners looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon, now is your chance.

The 14th Annual Yuma Territorial Marathon and Half Marathon is taking place Saturday at Cocopah Casino and you still have time to register.

Registration will be taking place Friday in front of the Cocopah Resort until 8:30 p.m. as well as tomorrow before the race at 6 a.m.

Men and women have their own categories, but this year the host, Caballeros De Yuma, is adding a relay to bring more people out to participate.

Brian Geren, Yuma Territorial Marathon and Half Marathon Chairman, explained how it's a four-person relay running the marathon route, but each person will run about six-mile segments.

"This is a way to bring more of a team concept to it so that somebody who might not be so enthused about running a half marathon or a 10K or a full marathon can be a part of it as part of a team," described Geren.

More than 300 people have already signed up to participate in this year's race but Geren says there are usually a lot of late sign-ups. In years past they have seen up to 500 participants.

Geren said the registration money goes right back into making more events happen.

"The funds we generate go back into the community. We use these events to promote Yuma. We bring in people from the outside," continued Geren.

He said they encourage people from out of town and everyone of all ages to participate.

The marathon route will start from the front of the Cocopah Casino, and continue on the northbound shoulder of US Highway 95 between the Cocopah Resort and the San Luis city limits.

The first race takes off at 7 a.m. and all races will end at 1 p.m. Good luck!

For more information regarding the race and entry fees, you can visit their website.