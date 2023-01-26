Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building.

The new building in downtown Yuma will offer multiple services in one convenient location for county residents.

Pilkington Construction will begin putting up fencing over the coming weeks around the location with a walk-through tunnel between the Legacy Building (185 S. Main St.) and Regency Main Street Cinemas.

Yuma County said there will also be a crosswalk added mid-block between Cafecito and the northwest corner of the construction site.

Sidewalk closures will be along a portion of Main St. that is front of the project site and the south side (north side of 2nd Street from Maiden Lane to Main St.).

Including a partial closure of Maiden Lane on the east side, and southern part of the parking lot that is east of the project site that will also be closed.

According to Pilkington Construction, it will take approximately two years for the building to be finished.

Yuma County said anyone can check the progress of construction HERE once available.

If you have questions or concern, Yuma County said you can email 197project@yumacountyaz.gov.