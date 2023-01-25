Rep. Grijalva praises Biden admin for action to improve LGBTQI+ equity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva released a statement praising the Biden-Harris administration for an executive action.

Accordingly, this is in response to the administration releasing the first Federal Evidence Agenda on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Equity.

The agenda is a roadmap that federal agencies will use to ensure they are improving the lives of LGBTQI+ Americans. They can do this by collecting the data and evidence needed.

The Evidence Agenda will include the following:

An overview of the priority evidence gaps the Biden-Harris Administration has identified where increased sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) data collection will support more evidence-informed programs and policies.

Specific questions that agencies will consider as they seek to build; use evidence to improve the health and well-being of LGBTQI+ people.

Important guidelines for collecting SOGI data on forms, such as benefits applications. This includes safeguards agencies might use to enable robust SOGI data collection while protecting individual privacy, security, and civil rights.

This action also builds on Grijalva's LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act, which unanimously passed through the House last year.

The act is to improve the federal government and Congress's ability to collect data for better measure. Not only that, the act addresses the disparities LGBTQI+ people face in housing, health care, and more.

“This executive action by the Biden administration is a historic step to accelerate our efforts to close the data gap and account for every LGBTQI+ community member; particularly people of color; and to ensure we address their needs comprehensively,” said Rep. Grijalva.

“I look forward to working with the administration...and thank the LGBTQI+ voices and allies who continue to fight for a better and more equitable future for all.”