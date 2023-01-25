Skip to Content
today at 3:46 PM
Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Phoenix who was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Brandon Gladney was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force members and is being held at the Maricopa County Jail waiting to be taken to Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

Gladney and his cousin were seen fighting on video in May 2020 when they argued outside of a convenience store in Milwaukee said the U.S. Marshals Service.

The video showed Gladney walking away and returning pointing a gun at the cousin, firing multiple rounds at them, mentioned the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Gladney has been on the run for the last two years and has a long criminal history.

Wisconsin U.S. Marshals asked for the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in Arizona after receiving a tip that Gladney was staying with someone at a residence in central Phoenix.

