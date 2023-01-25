Kofa boys soccer survives hotly contested game against Washington at home

The Kings were at one point up 3-0 but avoided the tie thanks to a last-second save from a last-second substitute - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa Kings boys soccer defeated Washington 3-2 at Irv Pallack Field on Wednesday night.

In a game that initially looked like it had the makings of a blowout, it ended up coming down to the final seconds to get the win.

Kofa was at one point up 3-0, a goal from the Rams with about 25 minutes left made it a 3-1 game.

Then with about four minutes to go, a Washington free kick turned into a goal, after Kings goalkeeper Diego Valadez was mishandled and let into the net.

Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander then made a switch at goalkeeper, putting in Mario Bautista the rest of the way.

With just over 30 seconds left, The Rams then had one of their best chances of the night, but Bautista stopped that chance with a save to keep the Kings one goal lead.

Kofa would then run the clock out en route to their 12th win on the season.

Just two games remain in the regular season now for the Kings.

Their next matchup will come Monday Jan. 30 against the San Luis Sidewinders.