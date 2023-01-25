Governor Hobbs establishes independent prison oversight commission

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the establishment of the independent prison oversight commission that will oversee the state's corrections system.

According to the Office of the Governor Katie Hobbs, the commission was created to improve Arizona's corrections system.

There will be members participating in the commission such as members of the Arizona Senate, and House of Representatives, health experts, and individuals part of the corrections system.

The commission will be able to inspect prison facilities, and records and will talk with staff and inmates to monitor and report information on these specific topics:

Accessibility and quality of mental health and medical care and drug treatment programs

Condition of facilities including security, cleanliness, temperature, and crowdedness

Accessibility to basic necessities such as nutrition, medicines, and sanitary products

Accessibility to communication with family members and legal representatives

Accessibility to and quality of rehabilitation, vocational, and educational programming

A sufficient number of qualified staff

Accessibility to the grievance process and the timeliness of resolving complaints

For more information on Executive Order 6, you can visit HERE.