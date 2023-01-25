Governor Hobbs establishes independent prison oversight commission
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the establishment of the independent prison oversight commission that will oversee the state's corrections system.
According to the Office of the Governor Katie Hobbs, the commission was created to improve Arizona's corrections system.
There will be members participating in the commission such as members of the Arizona Senate, and House of Representatives, health experts, and individuals part of the corrections system.
The commission will be able to inspect prison facilities, and records and will talk with staff and inmates to monitor and report information on these specific topics:
- Accessibility and quality of mental health and medical care and drug treatment programs
- Condition of facilities including security, cleanliness, temperature, and crowdedness
- Accessibility to basic necessities such as nutrition, medicines, and sanitary products
- Accessibility to communication with family members and legal representatives
- Accessibility to and quality of rehabilitation, vocational, and educational programming
- A sufficient number of qualified staff
- Accessibility to the grievance process and the timeliness of resolving complaints
For more information on Executive Order 6, you can visit HERE.