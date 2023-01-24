Free tax filing services for vets and first responders in Yuma

FOX 9's Adam Klepp has more on how locals can also take advantage

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - If you need help filing those taxes this year, there’s assistance available in Yuma for veterans and first responders.

This assistance is free every Wednesday in the Foothills at the American S.T.A.R.H Foundation from 5 to 7 p.m. until a week before the filing deadline.

They are located at 11375 South Fortuna Road in the Foothills.

“We’ve come across these beautiful people to help our veterans file their taxes free of charge," Blade Anthony said.

The beautiful people are Desert Financial and Tax Services of Yuma.

“They’ve given their limbs, and their lives. We’re here just to be of a little bit of help to them,” Rosie Herrera said.

Tax filing assistance for free is not just for vets and first responders.

Desert Financial and Tax Services will also be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this week at the MLK Community Center in Yuma.

And will be open from 6 to 8:30 p.m., located at 300 S 13th Ave.

Their CEO said while the service is free, those taking advantage of it need to bring proper documentation.

“The most important things you need are a photo id and social security card, if you do not have either of those you will be turned away at the door," Javier Dixon said.

Desert Financial and Tax Services said they also offer free or low-cost financial coaching year-round.