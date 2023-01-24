ECRMC and PMH clear the record at Supervisors’ meeting

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Representatives from both ECRMC and Pioneers Memorial Hospital came before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors today to discuss the future direction of both healthcare districts.

El Centro Regional Medical Center along with Pioneers Memorial Hospital explained their decision to consolidate two health departments at today's meeting.

RYAN KELLEY, IMPERIAL COUNTY BOS CHAIRMAN

“We asked for this presentation and a couple of the board members, Supervisors Escobar and Plancarte asked about having a direct conversation with the hospitals,” said Imperial County Board of Supervisors chairman Ryan Kelley.

ECRMC Executive Board President Tomas Oliva says the decision was made partly because the hospital lost millions of dollars last year.

They believe bringing both hospitals together will help improve health care for Imperial County residents. Some residents have expressed major concerns since the changes were made.

“We wanted to make sure that we are very upfront with the public," said Oliva. "There are conversations happening and we feel that it is in the best interests of everyone that both campuses, Pioneers and El Centro Regional be working a lot closer together.”

While he was pleased with the transparency given by the two health agencies, Kelley says more can be done.

“It’s become more apparent that the County could take a role in trying to open a conversation," said Kelley. "Not just between the two health agencies but other stakeholders in Imperial County that have a role to play in the overall medical services being provided here.”