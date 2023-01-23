Skip to Content
News
By
January 23, 2023 11:36 PM
Published 11:48 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Senior night for Yuma Catholic boys soccer, the playoff push for Kofa girls soccer, and a big win for Kofa boys basketball

As winter sports begin to wind down teams are celebrating senior nights and beginning to make their push for the postseason, all in Monday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys soccer tries for a senior night win, Kofa boys basketball looks to defend homecourt, and Kofa girls soccer tries for a late playoff push, all in Monday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content