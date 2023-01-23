CBS 13 SPORTS: Senior night for Yuma Catholic boys soccer, the playoff push for Kofa girls soccer, and a big win for Kofa boys basketball

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys soccer tries for a senior night win, Kofa boys basketball looks to defend homecourt, and Kofa girls soccer tries for a late playoff push, all in Monday's sportscast.

