CBS 13 SPORTS: Senior night for Yuma Catholic boys soccer, the playoff push for Kofa girls soccer, and a big win for Kofa boys basketball
As winter sports begin to wind down teams are celebrating senior nights and beginning to make their push for the postseason, all in Monday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys soccer tries for a senior night win, Kofa boys basketball looks to defend homecourt, and Kofa girls soccer tries for a late playoff push, all in Monday's sportscast.