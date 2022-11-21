DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics’ 9-game win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points. Jaylen Brown scored 25 and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 23 points, nailing 5 of 6 3-pointers.

