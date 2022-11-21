Deputy injured in incident by Niland suspect

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There was a report of a domestic disturbance in progress that the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) Deputies responded to on Sunday.

The suspect left the scene in a motor vehicle before deputies arrived at Niland Apartments in Niland, California.

Deputies then found the suspect and had a vehicle pursuit when they refused to pull over says ICSO.

The suspect was then at a Circle K in Calipatria, California and deputies contacted him but he again attempted to leave, ICSO mentions.

Deputies and the suspect began to struggle with each other and the deputies saw the suspect had a firearm on them says ICSO.

During the fight, the suspect's firearm was discharged which caused a deputy to be injured says ICSO.

According to ICSO, Deputies disarmed the suspect and took him into custody, no one else was injured.

This investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is in custody at the Imperial County Jail.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is booked in jail for violation of a court order, reckless driving, felony evading in a motor vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Including an attempted escape, and battery on a peace officer with a bail set at $50,000.

If you have more information on this incident, please contact Investigator Aaron Curiel of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.