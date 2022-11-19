Skip to Content
today at 11:16 AM
Vehicle struck child, North Carolina Christmas parade cancelled

RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC) - Organizers cancelled a Christmas parade in North Carolina after a vehicle struck a child.

Witnesses say a white truck carrying a dance company float lost control and hit someone.

The dance company had hundreds of performers in the parade, with some as young as five-years-old.

All of a sudden, the truck hit a young girl and the latter suffered injuries.

Furthermore, the incident happened at Hillsborough Road at Boylan Avenue.

That intersection closed down indefinitely while police conduct their investigation.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

