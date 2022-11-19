Vehicle struck child, North Carolina Christmas parade cancelled
RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC) - Organizers cancelled a Christmas parade in North Carolina after a vehicle struck a child.
Witnesses say a white truck carrying a dance company float lost control and hit someone.
The dance company had hundreds of performers in the parade, with some as young as five-years-old.
All of a sudden, the truck hit a young girl and the latter suffered injuries.
Furthermore, the incident happened at Hillsborough Road at Boylan Avenue.
That intersection closed down indefinitely while police conduct their investigation.