National Adoption Day event held at Yuma Juvenile Justice Court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted National Adoption Day.

Taking place at the Yuma Juvenile Justice Court on Saturday, November 19, 2022, other hosts include the Arizona Children's Association and Project Linus.

For further context, National Adoption Day is a national event where adoptions take place across the country.

Not only that, it is a monthly event, starting on November 1 going all the way to November 30.

Furthermore, Ed Milligan, the Director of the Yuma County Court, spoke at the event.

"Fourteen children are being adopted finding their permanent families. Adoptions are something that happens year round at the juvenile court."

Overall, the attendees and organizers greeted the children with gifts and fun activities.

Also, the event lasted three hours and packed to the rafters with caring Yuma residents looking to extend their family tree.