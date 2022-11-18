Skip to Content
today at 10:21 AM
Published 11:07 AM

YRMC celebrates innovation week and its Quality Hall of Fame

YRMC

Yuma Regional Medical Center employees join innovation week and celebrate their Quality Hall of Fame

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees participated in their fourth annual innovation week and were able to share ways to improve care in our community.

YRMC employees had fun challenges and activities, including a Quality Hall of Fame and Shark Tank.

Their Shark Tank activity gave the employees a chance to pitch ideas on how to improve the patient experience, and care to a team of "sharks," says YRMC.

The sharks are members of the YRMC executive leadership and the Foundation Board who listened to seven pitches and chose projects that would receive funding and support says YRMC.

The Foundation funded about $62,000 between multiple projects on Thursday, including other projects needing review mentioned YRMC.

While the Quality Hall of Fame showcased more than 80 teams who submitted process improvement projects with work they've done to improve patient care in their specific areas.

These teams shared their project with 15 community judges with poster presentations says YRMC.

Here are the winners in the five categories, including two Grand Champions during the awards reception:

Quality Hall of Fame Award Winners
Listed by department - project

Grand Champion (clinical): YRMC Women’s Health Center - Improving Effective Perinatal Depression Screening

Grand Champion (non-clinical): Environmental Services – New Staffing Model

Category: Clinical Patient Safety Excellence

1st Place              YRMC Women’s Health Center - Improving Effective Perinatal Depression Screening

2nd Place              Emergency Department - Save Me I’m Septic

3rd Place              Labor and Delivery & Mother Baby Unit  - AIM: Management of Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy

3rd Place              Quality - Notification of Positive MDRO Urine Culture Results

Category: Crisis Response

1st Place              Human Resources -  Crisis Labor Management

2nd Place             Project Management - Managing the Census Crisis

3rd Place              Nursing - Military Team Nursing

Category:  Operational Excellence

1st Place               Environmental Services – New Staffing Model

2nd Place              YRMC Cancer Center - LDCT Lung Screening Program

3rd Place              Diagnostic Imaging - Growing Our Own Tradition

Category: Patient Experience / Customer Service Excellence

1st Place              Emergency Department - We Believe

2nd Place             Cath Lab -  Shockwave IVL Therapy

3rd Place             Patient Experience - PXCA Unit Check-in

Category: Sustainability Excellence

1st Place               Labor and Delivery & Mother Baby Unit  - Emergency Preparedness for Management of Obstetrical Hemorrhage

2nd Place              Quality - Deterioration Index – Identification of at risk patients

3rd Place              YRMC Cancer Center - Oral Chemotherapy Collaboration

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

