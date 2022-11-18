For Miami’s Jim Larrañaga, a milestone 700th win awaits

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It’s almost like Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wrote the script. A game against his alma mater, a milestone that few have reached just one win away. That’s the scenario on Saturday. Larrañaga and Miami take on Providence in the opening round of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut — with the Hurricanes’ coach, and 1971 Providence graduate, entering with 699 career wins.

