VIDEO: New interim police chief for Uvalde CISD

(NBC) - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) has named Josh Gutierrez as the new Interim Police Chief.

Josh Gutierrez was named the new chief during the district's school board meeting last night.

The decision to hire Gutierrez comes nearly three months after former UCISD police chief Pete Arredondo was fired.

And a little more than a month after UCSID suspended their entire police force.

Gutierrez comes with a long list of qualifications, which in part includes holding a masters peace officer certification from the texas commission on law enforcement.

Being a former law enforcement officer and receiving both teacher and principal certifications.

Gutierrez was recommended by the new Uvalde CISD Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson.

The two men have worked together in the past at two of the same school districts.

Patterson said hiring Gutierrez is the first step in rebuilding the district's police force.

"My eyes are wide open to the scrutiny of our district's police department and I'm fully aware and our board is fully aware how careful we must be to make sure we are taking the right steps. I truly believe I would not recommend josh for this job if I did not believe in josh and know him personally he's so passionate. Josh wants to be here," says Interim Uvalde CISD Superintendent Gary Patterson.

The school board also decided to approve the location and design for the new elementary school, which will teach students in grades 2 thru 4.